Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital most profitable in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan was the country’s most profitable hospital in 2020, according to data released by the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) on Wednesday (July 27).

According to the NHIA, three out of the top five most profitable hospitals in 2020 were part of Chang Gung’s hospital network. That year, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital made the most at NT$4.347 billion (US$145.25 million), while Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital came in second with NT$4.157 billion, CNA said.

China Medical University Hospital was ranked third at NT$2.214 billion, followed by National Taiwan University Hospital with NT$1.993 billion. Taoyuan Chang Gung Memorial Hospital took the fifth spot, making NT$1.636 billion.

The NHIA said the five hospitals that lost the most money in 2020 were Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital at NT$1.033 billion, followed by New Taipei Municipal Tucheng Hospital (NT$563 million), Far Eastern Memorial Hospital (NT$289 million), Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital (NT$274 million), and Min-Sheng General Hospital (NT$187 million).

Overall, in 2020, 86.3% of the 227 medical institutions in Taiwan reported profits, while 31 saw losses, according to the NHIA. NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) added that while COVID-19 did have a negative impact on hospital incomes in 2020, it was mostly in the areas of food services and parking fees.