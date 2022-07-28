South Korean foreign minister stresses importance of Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Upholding Taiwan Strait peace is vital to South Korea and the Indo-Pacific region, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Wednesday (July 27).

Park commented on Pelosi's possible trip to Taiwan while speaking at a symposium of the Korea Foreign Media Correspondents Association by saying, “Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is very important to (South Korea),” he said, adding that it is “also a very important factor for the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”

In May, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden issued a joint statement that emphasized the importance of "preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as an essential element in security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly been planning a trip to Taiwan in August, prompting protests from China and security concerns in the U.S. The Chinese defense ministry recently said, "If the U.S. side insists on going its own way, the Chinese military will not sit back, and will take forceful measures to thwart any interference by external forces and secessionist attempts at Taiwan independence."

Pelosi on Wednesday invited three other lawmakers to join her on her visit to Taiwan, including Representatives Michael McCaul, Ann Eschoo, and Gregory Meeks. Both McCaul and Eschoo declined.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that it has not yet received any notification or relevant information about Pelosi's possible trip. The ministry said it would announce any developments in due course.