FastLane Group Celebrates 9 Years Partnership with Xero Working Together to Embrace Digital Transformation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 July 2022 - FastLane combines innovation and technology to provide professional services with a particular focus on entrepreneurs, start-ups, fast-growing technology companies and SMEs with a team of well-experienced and qualified accountants and auditors to ensure that companies comply with the Hong Kong regulatory requirements. It also provides one-stop service offerings from accounting, audit and assurance, taxation, company formation and corporate services, human resources and payroll outsourcing and CFO advisory services.



Being a Xero Platinum partner, the Group helps clients enter financial data using Xero as part of their regular accounting outsourcing service. Data will then be interpreted and analyzes and offers useful insights to run their business. Cloud-based services like Xero offer users the ability to digitally store, access, deliver and process data across several linked devices. Users are able to share information and resources anywhere and on any device. It has been utilized by small firms to scale their business without spending a significant amount of investment in their IT infrastructure.



Xero provides scalability, unlimited team members and integrates with numerous other apps in the Xero app ecosystem including Hubdoc and Xero Expenses, these apps work seamlessly with Xero to provide clients with an end-to-end cloud solution and help people to kickstart their move towards digital transformation easily.



Xero offers businesses a simple, yet powerful tool to manage their business's finances through the cloud. This is especially useful for businesses that utilize the services of Hong Kong CPA and audit firms, like FastLane. From basic bookkeeping to efficient online invoicing and detailed financial reporting, all financial aspects of running a business can be completed online through the cloud. Access to applications like Xero allows businesses greater flexibility in dealing with their auditors.



With its emphasis on providing excellent accounting and advisory services to SME's, FastLane understands the common business issues encountered by the SME community and it has seen the global economy become an increasingly difficult landscape to navigate and to the extent that the current economic landscape continues to develop for the worse, start-ups and SME's will be increasingly susceptible to negative economic developments. As such, start-ups / SME's must be able to ensure their businesses remain lean and flexible to hedge against such changes.



FastLane's qualified accountants and auditors have the right knowledge working with start-ups / SME's to deal with the unfavourable economic developments, developing measures in improving productivity, cutting cost and managing the cashflow.



To learn more, please visit https://fastlanepro.hk/.





