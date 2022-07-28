Edvance Technology partners with TianJi Partners to provide Digital Risk Protection solutions for Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 July 2022 - Edvance Technology (Hong Kong) Limited ("Edvance Technology"), a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has entered into a distribution partnership with Beijing TianJi Partners Information Technology Co., Ltd ("TianJi Partners"), a leading provider of Digital Risk Protection (DRP) solutions.



TianJi Partners' DRP solutions protect against the risk of brand impersonation across multiple platforms such as web services, App stores, social media, and the deep and dark web. When the system detects new instances of brand impersonations, real-time alerts are sent to brand owners so that immediate mitigating actions can be taken to shut down these fake and often harmful services. This new partnership will enable enterprises in the market to access and deploy TianJi Partners' DRP solutions, backed by Edvance Technology's proven track record of implementing best-in-class cybersecurity solutions across different industries and government organizations.



"We are excited to partner with Edvance Technology which has an established track record in distributing cybersecurity solutions and a strong channel network that can effectively help to drive TianJi Partners' strategic market expansion." stated Mr. Yang Dalu, Founder & CEO, TianJi Partners. "This partnership is a great opportunity to expand our market presence in Hong Kong and Macau. We look forward to working with Edvance Technology to take our DRP solutions to the market." Mr. Yang said.



"There is strong demand for DRP in the market, driven by the need for businesses to digitalize their processes and consumer experiences. TianJi Partners' DRP solutions help enterprises to monitor and keep a finger on the pulse on threats as they emerge so that brand owners can take immediate mitigation actions. We see tremendous potential for TianJi Partners' DRP solutions as enterprises often lack the resources and tools to effectively tackle bogus websites and platforms that are trying to do harm to their customers. Failure to properly defend against impersonation risks can result in huge reputational damage and loss." said Ms. Sammi Tsai, CEO, Edvance Technology.





About Edvance Technology

Edvance Technology (Hong Kong) Limited is a leading value-added distributor of cybersecurity solutions in Hong Kong. We have a proven track record of implementing best-in-class global cybersecurity solutions for enterprises across different industries and government organizations. Our specialist team of consultants and service delivery experts sets us apart to ensure clients' investment in cybersecurity becomes a success.



Edvance Technology is a member of Edvance International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01410.HK).



Company website: https://www.edvance.hk



About TianJi Partners

TianJi Partners, founded in June 2015, is a leading Threat Intelligence solutions provider headquartered in Beijing, with our own research and development centre in Shijiazhuang. We deliver substantial business value to customers via our expertise in cybersecurity and digital risk protection. Our Threat intelligence applications and digital risk protection solutions are relied upon by hundreds of clients in China across multiple industries covering the government, finance, Internet, communication, energy and other industry sectors.



Company website : https://www.tj-un.com/



