French senators voice support for strengthening ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French senators expressed their support for bolstering Taiwan-France relations during a visit to the French Senate by Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and his delegation on Wednesday (July 27).

The group was received by Alain Richard, chairman of the Senate Taiwan Friendship Group, and Senator Olivier Cadic at the Luxembourg Palace, which houses the French Senate. They were taken on a tour of the historic building and visited the old and new libraries, as well as the senate chambers, according to You.

After the tour, the Taiwan Friendship Group invited the delegation to a luncheon in the Senate banquet hall. The French senators voiced their support for strengthening Taiwan-France relations and exchanged views with the Taiwanese legislators on bilateral cooperation and emphasized that the two countries must cooperate to address global challenges and jointly safeguard Taiwan's democracy, given their shared values, per CNA.

Since their arrival in France on July 24, the delegation has been busy meeting with French government officials, lawmakers, and diplomats to learn more about bilateral ties. On Tuesday (July 26), the group visited the Palace of Versailles at the invitation of the French Senate and met with members of the French National Assembly at a luncheon later that day, CNA reported.