Pelosi inviting congressmen to join her on trip to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A senior U.S. lawmaker on Wednesday (July 27) revealed that he was invited to join House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her trip to Taiwan.

Representative Michael McCaul, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was cited by NBC News on Wednesday as saying that Pelosi has invited a small group of lawmakers to join her on her visit to Taiwan. McCaul said that both he and Gregory Meeks, committee chairman, had been invited by Pelosi to take part in the Taiwan trip.

The Financial Times on July 19 cited six sources saying Pelosi will head a delegation that will visit Taiwan in August as part of her trip to Asia. If Pelosi's trip takes place as planned, this would mark the first time a House speaker has visited Taiwan since Newt Gingrich's meeting with former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 1997.

Thus far, Pelosi has been reluctant to confirm or deny the reported trip to Taiwan, stating that it is a "security issue." Addressing military concerns over her potential trip to Taiwan, Pelosi said, "I think what the president was saying is maybe the military was afraid our plane would get shot down, or something like that, by the Chinese."

In an interview with NBC, McCaul became the first lawmaker to publicly confirm Pelosi's plans to visit Taiwan. However, he said that he declined the offer as he had a "personal obligation" that conflicts with the trip.

McCaul revealed that Pelosi's tour of Taiwan will take place during Congress's August recess, but he did not provide the exact dates. He urged other lawmakers to go because "It shows political deterrence to President Xi."

Alluding to Biden's comments about the military stating that the trip is "not a good idea right now," McCaul cautioned, “But she should also pay attention to the military if it’s going to cause a blowback and escalate things.”

In addition, Representative Ann Eschoo, Pelosi's closest friend in Congress, told the news channel that day the House Speaker had also invited her to take part in the Taiwan tour but stated that she would not be able to participate.

The 2022 August recess for the House of Representatives runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 and Pelosi is reportedly planning to visit Japan, Indonesia, and Singapore in early August.