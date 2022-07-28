Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan at 8:16 a.m. this morning (July 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 33.3 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 43.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and a 3 in Hualien County and Nantou County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, Changhua County, and Miaoli County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Chiayi City, Taichung City, Yilan County, Penghu County, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.