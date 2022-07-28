Alexa
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves felt in Taitung County from magnitude 5.4 temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/28 09:11
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan at 8:16 a.m. this morning (July 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 33.3 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 43.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and a 3 in Hualien County and Nantou County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, Changhua County, and Miaoli County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Chiayi City, Taichung City, Yilan County, Penghu County, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

