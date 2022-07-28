Coastal Carolina QB McCall signs NIL with Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has signed an NIL deal with Darlington Raceway.

Officials at the track “Too Tough To Tame” announced the deal Wednesday, saying it's the first NASCAR facility to partner with a college athlete since students were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness.

McCall is a junior who set the NCAA mark in pass efficiency rating (207.6) last season, surpassing the mark previously held by former Alabama passer Mac Jones.

McCall has helped the Chants to a 20-2 mark as a starter the past two seasons. He's the reigning Sun Belt Conference player of the year after throwing for 2,873 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.

McCall will promote Darlington's Labor Day race weekend, including the Southern 500 on Sept. 4 that opens the NASCAR playoffs.

McCall will also promote next year's events at Darlington. He'll be part of the Darlington's digital platforms and some marketing campaigns. He'll also promote NASCAR and Darlington on his own social network channels.

Coastal Carolina, in Conway, is about 70 miles east of the raceway.

“I love the people here in the region," said McCall, from Indian Trail, North Carolina, “and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense.”

___

