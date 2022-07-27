Brittney Griner: US offers Russia deal over detained Americans

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington has made Russia a "substantial offer" to faciliate the release of several detained US citizens, including professional basketball player Brittney Griner and corporate executive Paul Whelan.

What do we know so far?

Blinken said he will speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the coming days regarding the jailed Americans. It will be the first conversation between Blinken and Lavrov since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

"I plan to raise an issue that's a top priority for us: the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner who've been wrongfully detained and must be allowed to come home," Blinken told journalists. "I'll use the conversation to follow up personally, and, I hope, move us forward toward a resolution."

Blinken did not divulge concrete details regarding the deal. US news outlet CNN reported that the Biden administration will offer to release convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and Whelan.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the Biden administration had originally made the offer to Russia weeks ago.

Why are Griner and Whelan jailed in Russia?

Griner has been jailed in Russia since mid-February on drug charges. She was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow after Russian police found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

During her trial on Wednesday, Griner said she did not know how the vape cartridges wound up in her bag.

"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," Griner said. "I did not intend to break Russian law."

Griner said she "was in a rush packing" her bag and that she was tired. She was recovering from COVID-19 prior to her trip to Russia, where she was due to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team.

Griner could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty on drug charges. She said she did not get an explanation of her rights or quick access to a lawyer after being detained.

Whelan, a corporate security executive and former US Marine, was detained in August 2018 by Russian authorities in Moscow. He was visiting the Russian capital to attend a wedding of a fellow Marine veteran to a Russian woman.

In June 2020, he was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in jail on espionage charges, which he has denied. Whelan is also a citizen of Canada, the UK and Ireland.

David Whelan, Paul's brother, responded to the news of the US proposal: "We hope the Russian government responds to the US government and accepts this or some other concession that enables Paul to come home to his family. The sooner the better."

In April, Russia released former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for alleged assault against a Russian officer. In exchange, the US released Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot imprisoned on drug smuggling charges.

