Bairstow stars again as England beats SAfrica in 1st T20

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Jonny Bairstow kept up his brilliant all-format form this summer by smashing a 53-ball 90 in England's 41-run win over South Africa in the first Twenty20 international of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Bairstow hit eight sixes and three fours to help guide England to 234-6 after being put into bat in Bristol. Moeen Ali weighed in by crashing 52 off 18 balls, including six sixes.

South Africa slumped to 7-2 after two overs and could only make 193-8 in response despite Tristan Stubbs' 72 off 28 balls.

Bairstow was a standout for England in tests against New Zealand and India this summer. In his last five test innings, he hit 136, 162, 71 not out, 106 and 114 not out.

The Yorkshire batter had been an injury doubt for the first T20 after leaving Tuesday's training session at the Seat Unique Stadium with ice packs and strapping around his left knee.

The second T20 is on Thursday and the third match is on Sunday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports