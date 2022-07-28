New Zealand eases to 68-run win over Scotland in 1st T20

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Finn Allen posted 101 and Ish Sodhi took four for 28 to fuel New Zealand's 68-run victory over Scotland on Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international, played amid an unfolding racism scandal in Scottish cricket.

The Black Caps finished 225 for five from their 20 overs, with Martin Guptill posting 40 in an 85-run opening stand with Allen. James Neesham hit 30.

Along with Sodhi's four, Mitch Santner took two for 23 as New Zealand eased to victory. The tourists can clinch the two-match series on Friday.

Calum MacLeod top scored with 33 for the hosts, who batted through their allotment but could only manage 155 for eight.

George Munsey had 28 at the top of the innings, and Chris Greaves put up 31 but the home team was outclassed on a day where the racism scandal provided a troubling backdrop.

An independent review found the leadership of Scottish cricket to be institutionally racist. It was published Monday following a seven-month investigation sparked by allegations from Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, and his former teammate, Qasim Sheikh.

