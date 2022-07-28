Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday

Business events and economic reports scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Anazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

