WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/27 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 21 7 .750
Connecticut 19 9 .679 2
Washington 17 11 .607 4
Atlanta 12 16 .429 9
New York 10 17 .370 10½
Indiana 5 25 .167 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 8 .714
Seattle 18 10 .643 2
Los Angeles 12 15 .444
Dallas 12 15 .444
Phoenix 12 16 .429 8
Minnesota 10 19 .345 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 83 (2022 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.