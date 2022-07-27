India wins toss and bats 1st against the West Indies

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.
India is looking to sweep the three-match series after winning the first ODI by three runs and the second by two wickets.
The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India's only change from the second ODI.
Lineups:
West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
