India wins toss and bats 1st against the West Indies

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.

India is looking to sweep the three-match series after winning the first ODI by three runs and the second by two wickets.

The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India's only change from the second ODI.

Lineups:

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

