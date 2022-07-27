Typhoon Songda to form on Wednesday night at the earliest, no direct impact on Taiwan forecasted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Songda is expected to form on Wednesday night (July 27) at the earliest and is forecasted to move towards the East China Sea with no direct impact on Taiwan, a weather forecast said.

According to the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) website, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the position of the tropical depression was at 16.0N 142.0E, moving north-northwest at a speed of 16km per hour.

CWB forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) told CNA that the tropical depression has a chance of strengthening into tropical storm Songda between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Thursday’s weather will be similar to Wednesday’s, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures for most of the country, Yeh said. Short afternoon thunderstorms are expected in central and southern Taiwan as well as the mountainous areas in the north and east.

The CWB has continued to issue heat alerts, issuing a red signal (daily maximum temperature reaching 38 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days) covering Hualien County and Taitung County from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. They issued an orange signal (daily maximum temperature reaching 36 degrees for three consecutive days) covering New Taipei City, Pingtung County, and Yilan County, in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. They also issued a yellow signal (daily maximum temperature reaching 36 degrees) for Taipei City, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung City.