BIO Asia-Taiwan 2022 to showcase latest biomedicine advances

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — BIO Asia–Taiwan 2022 Onsite + Online will be held July 27-31, with the onsite exhibition taking place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX2).

The event will feature the latest advances from the therapeutic, diagnostic, medical equipment, and service sectors with over 550 exhibitors from 30 countries around the world.

The venue is divided into five exhibition zones: National Pavilion & Multinational Corporation, Smart Medical Device Zone, Precision Medicine Zone, Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Zone, and Innovation & Enterprise Zone, according to an introduction on the event's website.

The five-day gathering will feature 100+ internationally renowned speakers, online company presentations from Asia and around the world, BIO One-on-One Partnering meetings, online seminars and workshops, and an online exhibition, providing networking with fully-vetted companies and solution providers, the introduction said.

During an online address at the opening of the exhibition, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) said that he encourages the domestic biomedicine industry to work closely with the ICT industry in the future to advance precision health.