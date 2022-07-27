Japan National Diet delegation arrives in Taiwan for security talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (July 27) welcomed the arrival of the Japan National Diet delegation, expressing the hope that the visit will help strengthen Taiwan-Japan ties.

The four-member delegation consists of Shigeru Ishiba, Yasukazu Hamada, Akihisa Nakashima, who are members of Japan’s House of Representatives, and Takayuki Shimizu, who is a member of the House of Councilors. Both Shigeru and Yasukazu previously served as Japan's defense minister.

During their stay, they will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chair Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) to discuss the security of Taiwan and Japan and exchange views on other important issues, according to a MOFA press release. The group will also stop by the National Security Council, Executive Yuan, Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of National Defense, and relevant think tanks.

Additionally, the delegation will also go to the Wu Chih-shan Military Cemetery to pay tribute to former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).

As authoritarian nations expand outward, like-minded countries are more aware of the importance of sharing safety and security, and continue to demonstrate the consolidation and solidarity of democratic values, MOFA said.

The foreign ministry said that it looks forward to working with Japan and other democratic nations to strengthen the resilience of the global democratic community and jointly maintain long-term peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.