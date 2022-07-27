Alexa
Taipei’s Tianmu Beer Festival offers variety of specialty beers

Over 100 specialty stores, department stores and breweries will offer discounts to visitors: Taipei City Government

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/27 16:28
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Summer is a great time for beers and there is one place to go to try out a variety of specialty beers at one stop – the Tianmu Beer Festival in the Tianmu Business District.

From now to August 25, over 100 specialty stores, department stores and breweries in Tianmu will offer amazing discounts to visitors, according to a press release issued by the city’s Department of Information and Tourism.

The inaugural beer festival, jointly organized by the Taipei City Government and the Tianmu Marketplace Development Association, gathers breweries across the country to showcase their products, showing promise to become a signature event of the community, the release said.

Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who attended the event opening, said he believes that future editions of the Tianmu Beer Festival will continue to attract an overwhelming number of visitors.

The city government reminds those visiting the beer festival not to drink and drive, recommending “individuals who had a drink or two should consider taking public transportation, taxis, or hiring a designated driver.”
Tianmu Beer Festival
specialty beers
Tianmu

