US says Taiwan expected to be covered in Biden-Xi call

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) are expected to talk on Thursday (July 28) with Taiwan likely to be discussed, among other issues.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday (July 26), White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the call would also center on handling economic competition between Washington and Beijing, according to Reuters. This will be the fifth call between Biden and Xi.

“Everything from the tensions over Taiwan, to the war in Ukraine, as well as how we better manage competition between our two nations, certainly in the economic sphere” will be discussed, Reuters cited Kirby as saying. Kirby added that that call has been scheduled for a long time already.

The call between the two leaders comes amid speculation about a possible trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has voiced serious concerns over the visit, while the Biden administration is also worried about agitating China with Pelosi’s trip.

Kirby noted that Pelosi is in the line of succession to the presidency, so her overseas travel was a national security concern, per Reuters. He added that it was ultimately Pelosi’s decision to make the trip or not.

Kirby also pointed out that Beijing’s over-the-top rhetoric against the potential trip is only ratcheting up tensions. A Pelosi visit to Taiwan would be the first by a House speaker since 1997 when Newt Gingrich traveled to the country to meet with then-President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).