U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market Competitive Dynamics, Growth Analysis, Segmentation, and Worldwide Players Strategies up to 2022-2030

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report on the global U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market. The global market report includes extensive research on the global U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market, allowing the buyer to consider potential requirements and projections. After a thorough examination of the prowess of the global market, the restraints and drivers are put together.

The U.S. Cognitive Assessment market held a market value of USD 572.3 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 3,283.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 28.7% over the projected period.

The study incorporates both qualitative and quantitative data and draws on both primary and secondary statistical sources. Significant companies, important market categories, and a range of products are included in the global market report. In addition, the report covers the measurement years and the study points.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-cognitive-assessment-market



The market is expected to be negatively influenced by high dependency on the traditional assessment methods. The COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously increased the demand for online learning and has also raised the pressure to cater to the growing gap in workforce skills. The pandemic also created awareness regarding the necessity of creating equity in learning across the globe, in order to ensure that everybody has access to high-quality content and digital products needed to achieve their potential. This has positively influenced the market growth during the pandemic.



Growth Influencers:

Growing adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment



Gamification is a process of adding game mechanics into non-game environments, such as an online community, website, and learning management system or business intranet for increasing participation. Gamification majorly focuses on engaging with employees, consumers, and partners for encouraging collaboration, sharing, and interaction. Various gaming tools have been developed for training and testing people suffering from ADHD and other disorders. It is found through various studies that games appear to be highly engaging to users and also increase the time spent on training in few cases. Also, ADHD patients mostly find computer games very appealing, as they provide rapid rewards, immediate feedback, and time-pressure, which are exactly the type of stimulus, ADHD brain curves desire.



Segments Overview:

The U.S. Cognitive Assessment market is segmented into solution, application, and end-user.

By Solution

Software

Cloud/Web Based

On-Premise

Services

Professional

Data Analysis

Study Management

Technical Consultancy

Reporting and Analytics

Managed

The services segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2020 owing to its growing adoption of services in the market. The Software segment is also expected to grow at significant rate and within the software segment, the cloud/web-based segment is expected to hold the largest market share and also witness the fastest growth rate of 27.9% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-cognitive-assessment-market

By Application

Healthcare Research

Clinical Research

Pharmaceutical Trials

Academic Research

Training and Development

Talent Management

The healthcare research segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of 69.9% owing to rising research activated for development of new cognitive tools. Within the healthcare research segment, the clinical research segment is expected to hold the largest market share and surpass a market value of USD 646.3 million by 2024. The talent management segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 30.7% over the projected period owing to rapid demand of these tools at workplaces.



By End-User

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Enterprise

Education

Others

The medical segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of 61% owing to rising use of cognitive assessment in diagnosis of brain disorders such as ADHD. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 31.9% owing to increasing demand for cognitive assessment tools for clinical trials.



Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment market include Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, Inc., VeraSci, Lumos Labs Pvt Ltd, Signant Heath, ImPACT Applications Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thomas International Ltd, CogniFit Inc., Cambridge Cognition Ltd, and Savonix, Inc., and Other Prominent Players.



These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Pearson partnered with The Smith School of Enterprise and Environment at the University of Oxford for launching 2 online programs by June 2022.



The U.S. Cognitive Assessment market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The U.S. Cognitive Assessment market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market?

Request Full Report-https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-cognitive-assessment-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/