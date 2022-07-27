Taiwan reports 25,521 local COVID cases, 28 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 25,521 local COVID cases on Wednesday (July 27), a 2.9% increase from the previous day.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 171 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,498,416. The 28 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,714.

Local cases

The local cases include 11,812 males, 13,695 females, and 14 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 4,504, followed by 3,168 in Taichung City, 2,680 in Taoyuan City, 2,630 in Kaohsiung City, 2,573 in Taipei City, 2,032 in Tainan City, 1,231 in Changhua County, 781 in Pingtung County, 750 in Miaoli County, 694 in Hsinchu County, 631 in Yunlin County, 609 in Yilan County, 603 in Hsinchu City, 497 in Chiayi County, 460 in Hualien County, 424 in Nantou County, 346 in Keelung City, 322 in Chiayi City, 280 in Taitung County, 151 in Penghu County, 146 in Kinmen County, and nine in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 28 deaths announced on Wednesday include 18 males and 10 females ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 25 had a history of chronic disease, and 18 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 12 to July 24 and the dates of death were from May 14 to July 24.

Imported cases

The 171 imported cases include 71 males and 100 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between June 28 to July 26, 12 arrived from Thailand; 10 from the U.S.; five each from Vietnam and the Philippines; three from the Netherlands; two each from Indonesia Cambodia, and China; and one each from Turkey, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The countries of origin of 127 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,666,059 COVID tests, with 10,161,902 coming back negative. Of the 4,498,416 confirmed cases, 19,120 were imported, 4,479,242 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,714 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 8,699 deaths from local infections, 1,944 were in New Taipei City, 1,014 in Taipei City, 844 in Taichung City, 785 in Kaohsiung City, 677 in Tainan City, 651 in Taoyuan City, 512 in Changhua County, 360 in Pingtung County, 257 in Yunlin County, 250 in Nantou County, 205 in Keelung City, 189 in Miaoli County, 186 in Chiayi County, 173 in Yilan County, 146 in Hualien County, 141 in Chiayi City, 134 in Hsinchu County, 119 in Taitung County, 83 in Hsinchu City, 18 in Penghu County, and 11 in Kinmen County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.