Taiwan university works with Polish, Ukrainian institutions to aid Ukrainian scholars

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ukraine’s National Aviation University (NAU) in an online ceremony on Tuesday (July 26) to help scholars affected by the ongoing Russian invasion.

According to NCKU, it was able to collaborate with the NAU after the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Czech Republic connected the two institutions. The new partnership follows NCKU’s signing of an MOU with the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAS) in May and marks CKU’s first partnership with a Ukrainian institution.

NCKU and NAU plan to work together on multiple scientific research programs that encompass the fields of social security, electrical engineering and computer science, and aerospace technology. The two universities will jointly organize academic exchange programs, seminars, double-degree programs, as well as training for professional talent in specific areas.

NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said that by signing the MOU, NCKU and NAU hope to maximize the power of education as a force to anchor people’s hearts in a time of unrest while continuing the development of advanced technology. NAU Rector Maxim Lutsky was cited as thanking the NCKU community for not only its concern for Ukraine since the war began but also for taking action to support local education and research in Ukraine through collaboration programs.

In a recent interview with Issues in Science and Technology, PAS President Jerzy Duszynski named NCKU, along with Academia Sinica, as an institute that provided support when the academy sought financial help to host Ukrainian researchers. Su said NCKU had donated US$200,000 through its “Light the Dark” program in the hopes that all faculty members and students in Ukraine can remain safe so that “we may meet safely and healthily some day in the future.”



A signing ceremony is held online between NCKU and NAU. (NCKU image)