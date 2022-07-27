Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Defense ministry detects multiple Chinese military ships near eastern Taiwan

Appearance of vessels comes as Taiwan conducts Hankuang wargames

  289
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/27 12:08
Taiwan Navy ships carry out drills during Hankuang wargames. 

Taiwan Navy ships carry out drills during Hankuang wargames.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple Chinese military vessels were spotted in the sea off Taiwan’s eastern coast for two consecutive days, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Wednesday (July 27).

The guided-missile frigate, the Huanggang, was detected 76 km southeast of Green Island at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday (July 26) morning, heading south. One hour later, the oceanographic surveillance ship, the “Tianjixing,” was spotted 83 km northeast of Green Island heading southeast, the MND said.

The MND said that the military's use of joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance measures can effectively grasp the dynamics around the Taiwan Strait and allows the military to respond appropriately.

Additionally, the MND said it detected an American military transport ship 93 km southeast of Orchid Island, heading south at 8:30 a.m. on July 25. At 10:00 a.m. the same day, a Chinese missile destroyer appeared 88 km off the coast of Orchid Island, sailing south to northeast.

At 3:00 p.m. on July 25, a Japanese frigate sailed in a southeasterly direction 64 km from Hualien Port.

At 3:30 p.m. that same day, a Chinese missile destroyer was spotted sailing north, 92 km east of Orchid Island. At 4:00 p.m., a Chinese underwater noise monitoring ship was tracked 102 km northeast of Green Island, according to the MND.

The Air Force Command also pointed out that three Chinese military aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in July 26. The planes included two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft.
Taiwan
MND
China
Chinese military vessels

RELATED ARTICLES

61 land plots and NT$1.4 billion cash of Taiwan’s China Youth Corps ruled as ill-gotten party assets
61 land plots and NT$1.4 billion cash of Taiwan’s China Youth Corps ruled as ill-gotten party assets
2022/07/26 21:05
Famous Taiwanese Buddhist master Chin Kung dies at age 95
Famous Taiwanese Buddhist master Chin Kung dies at age 95
2022/07/26 19:02
Major dairy brand in Taiwan announces price hike
Major dairy brand in Taiwan announces price hike
2022/07/26 17:30
Taiwan president oversees joint combat exercise aboard Navy destroyer
Taiwan president oversees joint combat exercise aboard Navy destroyer
2022/07/26 16:55
US fears China will blockade Taiwan Strait within 18 months: NYT
US fears China will blockade Taiwan Strait within 18 months: NYT
2022/07/26 16:51