Defense ministry detects multiple Chinese military ships near eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple Chinese military vessels were spotted in the sea off Taiwan’s eastern coast for two consecutive days, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Wednesday (July 27).

The guided-missile frigate, the Huanggang, was detected 76 km southeast of Green Island at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday (July 26) morning, heading south. One hour later, the oceanographic surveillance ship, the “Tianjixing,” was spotted 83 km northeast of Green Island heading southeast, the MND said.

The MND said that the military's use of joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance measures can effectively grasp the dynamics around the Taiwan Strait and allows the military to respond appropriately.

Additionally, the MND said it detected an American military transport ship 93 km southeast of Orchid Island, heading south at 8:30 a.m. on July 25. At 10:00 a.m. the same day, a Chinese missile destroyer appeared 88 km off the coast of Orchid Island, sailing south to northeast.

At 3:00 p.m. on July 25, a Japanese frigate sailed in a southeasterly direction 64 km from Hualien Port.

At 3:30 p.m. that same day, a Chinese missile destroyer was spotted sailing north, 92 km east of Orchid Island. At 4:00 p.m., a Chinese underwater noise monitoring ship was tracked 102 km northeast of Green Island, according to the MND.

The Air Force Command also pointed out that three Chinese military aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in July 26. The planes included two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft.