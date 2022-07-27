Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Video shows Taiwan launch massive naval, air live-fire drill

This year's Han Kuang exercises are largest in decades

  323
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/27 11:30
(MND image)

(MND image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday (July 26) released video of a massive naval and air live-fire exercise that took place on the second day of the largest military exercises seen in years.

On Monday (July 25), Taiwan commenced its 38th annual Han Kuang military exercise (漢光演習), a series of war games that include live-fire maneuvers being held from July 25-29. On Tuesday (July 26), Taiwan's military conducted a joint Air Force and Navy live-fire exercise consisting of more than 20 naval vessels, 15 fighter jets, and one helicopter off eastern Yilan County's Su'ao naval base.

This year's military maneuvers are the largest in decades, amid increasing tensions with China over intrusions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone and Beijing's claims of sovereignty over the Taiwan Strait. The MND described the exercises on the second day as a "joint interception operation live-exercise" which is designed to test training efforts and "demonstrate the capability to protect our country."

Tuesday's show of force included the Navy's Chih Yang-class frigates, Cheng Kung-class frigates, Kee Lung-class destroyers, Ching Chiang-class patrol ships, Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats, Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, and a Hai Lung-class submarine. It also included the Air Force's F-16V, IDF, Mirage 2000 fighter jets, as well as F-5 trainers and P-3 Orion aircraft.

The day's exercises were overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) who was aboard the Keelung-class destroyer, the Keelung. After the drills concluded, Tsai delivered a speech over the vessel's PA system thanking and praising them for their performance and determination to defend the nation.

"Let's continue to work hard to protect our homeland together. Good Job," said Tsai.
Han Kuang
Han Kuang 38
Han Kuang drills
Han Kuang Exercise
live-fire drill
live-fire exercise
war with China
invasion of Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

US fears China will blockade Taiwan Strait within 18 months: NYT
US fears China will blockade Taiwan Strait within 18 months: NYT
2022/07/26 16:51
Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
Photos of Taiwan air raid drill rehearsing Chinese attack
2022/07/25 19:18
Taiwan kicks off annual live-fire wargames
Taiwan kicks off annual live-fire wargames
2022/07/25 11:51
Air raid drill simulating Chinese attack to held in Taipei today from 1:30-2 pm
Air raid drill simulating Chinese attack to held in Taipei today from 1:30-2 pm
2022/07/25 10:21
Japan doubles Taiwan coverage in latest annual defense white paper
Japan doubles Taiwan coverage in latest annual defense white paper
2022/07/22 16:32