Video shows Taiwan launch massive naval, air live-fire drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday (July 26) released video of a massive naval and air live-fire exercise that took place on the second day of the largest military exercises seen in years.

On Monday (July 25), Taiwan commenced its 38th annual Han Kuang military exercise (漢光演習), a series of war games that include live-fire maneuvers being held from July 25-29. On Tuesday (July 26), Taiwan's military conducted a joint Air Force and Navy live-fire exercise consisting of more than 20 naval vessels, 15 fighter jets, and one helicopter off eastern Yilan County's Su'ao naval base.

This year's military maneuvers are the largest in decades, amid increasing tensions with China over intrusions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone and Beijing's claims of sovereignty over the Taiwan Strait. The MND described the exercises on the second day as a "joint interception operation live-exercise" which is designed to test training efforts and "demonstrate the capability to protect our country."

Tuesday's show of force included the Navy's Chih Yang-class frigates, Cheng Kung-class frigates, Kee Lung-class destroyers, Ching Chiang-class patrol ships, Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats, Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, and a Hai Lung-class submarine. It also included the Air Force's F-16V, IDF, Mirage 2000 fighter jets, as well as F-5 trainers and P-3 Orion aircraft.

The day's exercises were overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) who was aboard the Keelung-class destroyer, the Keelung. After the drills concluded, Tsai delivered a speech over the vessel's PA system thanking and praising them for their performance and determination to defend the nation.

"Let's continue to work hard to protect our homeland together. Good Job," said Tsai.