Taiwan legislative delegation arrives in France to exchange views on bilateral relations

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun to meet with French Senate Taiwan Friendship Group members

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/27 10:26
Legislative delegation at Palace of Versailles' Congress Chamber. (Facebook, You Si-kun photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) and his delegation have arrived in France, where the group have been busy meeting with French government officials, lawmakers, and diplomats to learn more about bilateral ties.

Upon arriving on July 24, the delegation first visited Taiwan’s representative office in Aix-en-Provence where they met with Taiwan diplomats, overseas Taiwanese, and staff from France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The group then traveled to Paris to hold talks with lawmakers and government officials to learn about current bilateral economic and technological cooperation, according to a French Senate press release.

The delegation will later meet with members of the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, which currently has 35 members. The two sides will hold in-depth exchanges concerning the development of bilateral relations and the political prospects of the Indo-Pacific region, per the press release.

On Tuesday (July 26), the group visited the Palace of Versailles at the invitation of the French Senate.

The delegation was able to visit the palace’s Congress Chamber, which is still used today by French National Assembly and Senate members when they meet to adopt constitutional amendments or hear the president deliver an address. You said in a Facebook post that this was a break from decades of practice, as the room is usually closed to visitors.

“We have seen many precious historical spaces that are not currently open to the public,” he said.

You said he is very grateful for the French Senate’s special arrangements and kindness. He also thanked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the representative office in France for their diplomatic efforts.
