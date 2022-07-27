Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified

CHICAGO (AP) — The person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Monday that Darin McNair, who was stabbed in the chest during the attack earlier that day, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. In earlier reports, authorities said the person who died was a man.

According to Chicago police, video footage reviewed by investigators shows a person, later identified as McNair, was holding a gun when the group he was with tried to rob someone aboard a Red Line train on the city's South Side. According to police, the person targeted by the group used a knife to fatally stab him.

Police said McNair was one of seven people who took part in the attempted robbery. On Tuesday, police said none of the six others had been identified and that no arrests have been made.

In a similar attack last week on another Chicago Transit Authority train, several suspects followed a 42-year-old man onto a train and attempted to rob him with a knife and a broken glass bottle. That man fought off his attackers with his own knife. He and three of his attackers suffered stab wounds.

Police later arrested five people in the attack.