Nordi Mukiele joins PSG from Leipzig on 5-year deal

PARIS (AP) — Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele has signed a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the French champion said Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old right back played in France for Montpellier before spending four seasons at Leipzig.

Mukiele played 146 matches for the Bundesliga club, scoring 10 goals and delivering 11 assists. He won the German Cup with Leipzig in May.

Mukiele became PSG’s latest signing of the summer, after Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha.

Mukiele, who has played once for France, is a versatile defender who can operate in the heart of the defense or as a right back.

