Euro 2022: Germany's Bühl has virus, will miss SF vs France

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Germany midfielder Klara Bühl will miss Wednesday's semifinal game against France at the Women's European Championship after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has played in all four of Germany's games so far and scored in a 2-0 win over Spain at the group stage.

“She is currently free of symptoms and has been immediately isolated," the German team tweeted Tuesday. "Further testing of the entire team and staff came back negative.”

Bühl is the second player in the German squad to test positive during the tournament after forward Lea Schüller, whose positive test came shortly after she scored in the opening 4-0 win over Denmark. Schüller came out of isolation on July 18 and was an unused substitute when Germany beat Austria in the quarterfinals.

