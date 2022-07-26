American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|44
|.542
|13½
|Boston
|49
|48
|.505
|17
|Baltimore
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|39
|57
|.406
|13
|Detroit
|39
|58
|.402
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|33
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|52
|45
|.536
|12
|Texas
|43
|52
|.453
|20
|Los Angeles
|40
|56
|.417
|23½
|Oakland
|36
|63
|.364
|29
___
Boston 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 7, Houston 5
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.