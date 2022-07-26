Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/26 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 66 31 .680 _
Toronto 53 43 .552 12½
Tampa Bay 52 44 .542 13½
Boston 49 48 .505 17
Baltimore 48 48 .500 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 44 .542 _
Cleveland 48 47 .505
Chicago 48 48 .500 4
Kansas City 39 57 .406 13
Detroit 39 58 .402 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 33 .660 _
Seattle 52 45 .536 12
Texas 43 52 .453 20
Los Angeles 40 56 .417 23½
Oakland 36 63 .364 29

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7, Houston 5

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.