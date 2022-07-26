NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA San Diego 6 3 4 22 19 11 Portland 5 1 6 21 29 10 Chicago 5 2 5 20 20 16 Houston 5 4 3 18 20 14 Kansas City 5 4 3 18 12 14 OL Reign 4 3 5 17 11 9 Angel City 5 4 2 17 10 11 Orlando 3 5 4 13 12 26 Gotham FC 4 6 0 12 7 18 Louisville 2 5 5 11 13 18 Washington 1 5 7 10 11 15 North Carolina 2 5 2 8 14 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 29

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

OL Reign at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Houston at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

OL Reign at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Washington at Louisville, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.