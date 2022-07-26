61 land plots and NT$1.4 billion cash of Taiwan’s China Youth Corps ruled as ill-gotten party assets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A committee member meeting of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee on Tuesday (July 26) ruled that 61 land lots and buildings as well as nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$47 million) of China Youth Corps (CYC) are ill-gotten properties and will be transferred into state-owned assets.

Committee Chairman Lin Feng-jeng (林峯正) said that the document of the committee’s ruling had been sent out to the CYC on Tuesday afternoon, and if the CYC fails to implement the transfer within 30 days, the compulsory enforcement procedure will be activated, CNA reported.

According to data provided by the committee, the buildings to be transferred into national assets include 10 youth activity centers across the country.

The transfer of the CYC’s properties as ruled in the meeting includes land plots with a total area of 2,824 square meters and buildings with a total area of 19,615 square meters, Lin added.