Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Roo Hsing in financial crisis, affecting investment of Taiwan’s National Development Fund

Roo Hsing’s sharp share price drop means NT$1.17 billion of NDF’s investment has evaporated

  104
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/26 20:19
Wong Shao-hua (center)

Wong Shao-hua (center) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Roo Hsing Co., a jeans manufacturer, will be relegated to the category of full-cash delivery stocks on the Taiwan stock market starting Wednesday (July 27) due to financial difficulties, Yahoo News reported.

After checking Roo Hsing’s financial and operation situation, it was found that the company was experiencing financial hardship with almost no spendable cash,
Roo Hsing Chairman and General Manager Wong Shao-hua (翁紹華) said Monday (July 25).

The National Development Fund (NDF), which invested NT$1.48 billion (US$48.84 million) in the company, has become the biggest victim of Roo Hsing’s financial debacle, per Yahoo News.

However, as Roo Hsing’s financial woes have come to light, its share price fell sharply on Tuesday, to NT$3.96 per share, which means NT$1.17 billion of the NDF’s investment in the company has evaporated.

As the NDF is supported by taxpayers’ money, the loss has caused controversy, per Yahoo News.
Roo Hsing
full-cash delivery stocks
financial difficulty
National Development Fund
NDF

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to launch US$200 million Lithuanian investment fund
Taiwan to launch US$200 million Lithuanian investment fund
2022/01/05 20:52
Taiwan jeans magnate accused of misusing National Development Fund money in China deal
Taiwan jeans magnate accused of misusing National Development Fund money in China deal
2019/07/27 19:56
Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture welcomes investment from China
Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture welcomes investment from China
2018/04/11 17:25
Taiwan wears the pants now as world's largest jeans maker
Taiwan wears the pants now as world's largest jeans maker
2017/07/31 15:34