Roo Hsing in financial crisis, affecting investment of Taiwan’s National Development Fund

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Roo Hsing Co., a jeans manufacturer, will be relegated to the category of full-cash delivery stocks on the Taiwan stock market starting Wednesday (July 27) due to financial difficulties, Yahoo News reported.

After checking Roo Hsing’s financial and operation situation, it was found that the company was experiencing financial hardship with almost no spendable cash,

Roo Hsing Chairman and General Manager Wong Shao-hua (翁紹華) said Monday (July 25).

The National Development Fund (NDF), which invested NT$1.48 billion (US$48.84 million) in the company, has become the biggest victim of Roo Hsing’s financial debacle, per Yahoo News.

However, as Roo Hsing’s financial woes have come to light, its share price fell sharply on Tuesday, to NT$3.96 per share, which means NT$1.17 billion of the NDF’s investment in the company has evaporated.

As the NDF is supported by taxpayers’ money, the loss has caused controversy, per Yahoo News.