Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports 'massive missile attack' on Black Sea coast

Russia has been accused of launching multiple missile strikes at targets on the Black Sea coast on Tuesday by Ukraine's military leadership.

"A massive missile attack, with the use of aircraft, was launched from the Black Sea on the south of Ukraine," the country's southern military command said in a Facebook post.

The military said that port infrastructure was targeted in the Mykolaiv region, a claim backed up by the region's governor Vitaliy Kim who posted up a video of the attack, which showed multiple explosions.

"A critical infrastructure object and a motor vehicle business were damaged," Kim said on Telegram.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on Instagram showing heavily damaged houses and debris in the village of Zatoka, which lies west of Odesa.

"No military bases, no troops. Russian terrorists just wanted to shoot. They will be held accountable for all this," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine had expressed hope on Monday that it could begin preparing to restart grain export operations and was hoping to dispatch the first ships this week.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on July 26.

Russia 'cannot realistically attempt' amphibious assault on Odesa — UK intelligence

While Russia has claimed to have hit a Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles in its strike on Ukraine's Odesa port, a British intelligence report has contradicted these claims.

In its latest briefing, the British Ministry of Defense said, "There is no indication that such targets were at the location the missiles hit."

The British update went on to say that Russia saw anti-ship missiles as a "key threat which is limiting the effectiveness of their Black Sea Fleet." The MOD said "This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa."

The MOD also said that Russia would "continue to prioritize efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine's anti-ship capability," but said that its targeting processes were being "routinely undermined by dated intelligence, poor planning, and a top-down approach to operations."

HIMARS missile systems effective but 'no silver bullets in warfare' — military expert

Ukraine's defense chiefs have said they believe HIMARS Precision-guided missile systems from the US could be gamechangers if Ukraine's military had considerably more of them.

DW spoke with Justin Crump, a military expert and CEO of risk analysis firm Sibylline in the UK, about the weapons systems and the difficulties in increasing deliveries.

"There are no silver bullets in warfare, but this has come closer to being a game changer than most of the things we've seen in the conflict. And so, of course, there's a natural appetite to have a lot more," Crump said.

Crump pointed out the requirements that came with having advanced weapons systems like the HIMARS on the battlefield.

"The reality with any piece of equipment is that you need to not only have the equipment, but you need to train people on it. You need to have the spares for it to keep it in operation. You need to have the ammunition supply sustained. You need to develop the tactics to use it effectively. And that's the reason that Ukraine is being trickled about four at a time by the US."

Crump said it would take time to get more HIMARS in action.

"You look at what sort of eight in action and maybe another eight en route to the country have achieved so far. And you can see exactly why Ukraine would like a lot more immediately if they could, but bringing those into action is a bit more challenging. So it's going to be a slow and steady build up of these weapon systems."

Concerns about Ukraine having the ability to strike targets inside Russia also needs to be taken into account, Crump said.

"I think there seems to be a degree of agreement with the US that these systems won't be used to fire into Russian territory. Now, how long that will hold, we'll see. But that's certainly an area where people are worried about escalation between Russia and Western powers that is still quite sensitive."

More on the war against Ukraine

Officials said Ukrainian grain shipments were set for export within days under a UN-backed deal, after a Russian strike on the port of Odesa cast doubt over Moscow's commitment. Wheat prices have risen sharply since the attack.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that an agreement on grain exports doesn't mean that Russia will stop attacking Ukraine.

