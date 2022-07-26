Australian police make arrest in cold case murder of German backpacker

Police in the state of Western Australia arrested a man on Tuesday over who is alleged to have been involved in the 2005 disappearance and murder of German backpacker Simone Strobel.

In announcing the arrest, Western Australian police wrote on Twitter that the man had been arrested "following an extensive investigation into the homicide of German backpacker Simone Strobel."

Why is there an arrest in the case now?

The arrest comes after authorities in Australia offered AUS$1 million (€681,000 or $695,000) in 2020 for information regarding Strobel's death.

The 42-year-old man will be transferred in custody to New South Wales, news agency AFP reported. Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the suspect's ties to the case.

In announcing the reward for information two years ago, Richmond Police District Superintendent Scott Tanner said, "We have continued to examine evidence and speak with witnesses over the past 15 years, but we need additional help from the public to finally determine what happened to Simone."

In 2014, Bavarian authorities offered €10,000 for information that could lead to a resolution in the case.

What happened to Simone Strobel?

Strobel was 25-years-old when she vanished from a caravan park in February 2005 following a night out with her boyfriend and friends in Lismore, a small coastal town on Australia's east coast.

Six days later, Strobel's body was discovered covered by palm fronds at a sports facility nearby.

Prior to her death, Strobel had worked as a kindergarten teacher. She was from the city of Würzburg in Bavaria.

Despite intense interest in the case and a coronial inquest in 2007, as well as extensive cooperation between Australian investigators and police from Bavaria, no one has been charged yet in her killing.

This report was written in part with material from Agence France-Presse.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier