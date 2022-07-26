Alexa
Norwegian athlete wearing viral Taiwanese baseball hat wins triathlon again

As a result of the hat, Iden wins hearts of many Taiwanese fans

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/26 18:40
Gustav Iden (Instagram, gustav_iden photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Norwegian athlete Gustav Iden, who has become known in Taiwan for the Taiwanese baseball hat he has worn during some of his biggest triumphs, won again.

Iden’s image went viral in 2019 after he won the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France while donning a baseball hat with the name of a Taiwanese temple.

On Sunday (July 24), Iden clinched victory at the PTO Canadian Open in Edmonton, Canada, in 3 hours, 10 minutes and 48 seconds.

According to a CNA report, Iden noticed the hat on the side of a road in Japan. He picked it up and took good care of it in the hope it would bring him luck – which it did, as he won the event in Nice, France.

As a result of the hat, Iden has gained fans in Taiwan. In November 2019, Iden received a warm reception when he participated in a marathon and visited the temple in central Taiwan.


(YouTube, PTO Hub video)
Gustav Iden
PTO Canadian Open

