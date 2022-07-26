Analytical Standards Market Share 2022 | Growth Strategy, Trends, Revenue, Consumption Status, Business Boosting Strategies

As per the report “Global Analytical Standards Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size, and Opportunity Forecast to 2027″ published by Astute Analytica, the global analytical standards market is expected to reach USD 2,284.13 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Analytical standards are used to ensure that a given analyte is present in a mixture of components. These standards are used to increase the precision of an analytical method and calibrate various analytical equipment by measuring the purity and quality of formulations, medicines, and biomarkers.

Strict regulations to maintain quality of drugs is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the analytical standards market. The rapid growth in the global prevalence of infectious diseases, HIV, malignancies, and other disorders has demanded the development of new medications and diagnostics. According to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS report, over 24.5 million HIV-positive persons worldwide received antiretroviral medication in 2019. During the foreseeable term, this is expected to rise. As a result, as the global burden of disease grows, new pharmaceuticals are developed, and their validations with improved quality led to the growth of the global marketplace.

The widespread use of analytical standards and life science reagents by biopharmaceutical industry for biomarker research and development, drug discovery, biologic drug manufacture, and therapeutic medication monitoring will further boost the demand for analytical standards. As a result, the growth of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is a major driver of the analytical standards market. According to an article published by the World Sector Outlook in 2018, the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2020, reaching US$ 1.2 trillion by December 2020.

As per the secondary sources, pharmaceutical corporations’ perspective has changed dramatically during the last two decades: Large pharmaceutical corporations strategically operated R&D footprints in “several global hubs” throughout the 1990s and 2000s, focusing mostly on primary care and “generic” prescription medications for developed countries. Large pharmaceutical companies, on the other hand, have shifted away from such model of significant research and development since the 2010s, favoring a “leaner and focused model” that focuses on outsourcing research capabilities and mass manufacturing products for specific markets in both the developed and developing world.

To check for adulteration and assure food safety, food testing laboratories use techniques such as mass spectrometry, chromatography, and other analytical techniques. Furthermore, the government enforces strict regulations to ensure food safety globally. For example, the addition of alpha-tocopherols, mixed tocopherol concentrates, and dl-alpha-tocopherol to oils is permitted by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), but the concentration of alphatocopherol in the final product must not exceed 200 mg/kg, and analytical standards are required for such precise quantities. However, lack of public awareness of the significance of appropriate pollution monitoring could stymie industry expansion.

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure across developing economies generates profitable opportunities in the market

The primary opportunity for the global analytical standard market is strengthening of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, and others. India’s rural population accounts for 60% of the country’s overall population. The government has created 25,743 Primary Health Centers, 158,417 Sub Centers, and 5,624 Community Health Centers to provide healthcare to people in rural India.

Similarly, in the end of 2019, China’s National Health Commission estimated that, the country had 4,975,633 public hospital beds and 1,890,913 private hospital beds- a growth of 16% and 83%, respectively, since 2015. During the same time span, China opened 7,906 new medical institutions, accounting for 65% of all hospitals in the country. Affluent urban and rural residents, as well as an ageing population, drive demand for healthcare and senior care services.

The increasing cases of infectious diseases such as HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, malaria, and others, as well as increasing number of research and development projects for the development of innovative products, are essential contributors in emerging nations’ prosperity. During the last five decades, the number of emerging infectious diseases has increased. Annual influenza A and B epidemics in the United States caused 9–45 million infections, 140,000–810,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000–61,000 fatalities between 2010 and 2020. SARS-CoV-2 caused more than 22.3 million verified illnesses and more than 373,000 fatalities in the United States between January 21, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Despite having only 4% of the worldwide population, the United States was responsible for over 25% of all recorded cases.

North America dominates the global market of analytical standards

Geographically, the market for analytical standards is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2020, North America owned the greatest share of the global market, and this dominance is predicted to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the region’s growing pharmaceutical R&D efforts as well as rising environmental concerns. According to a report released by the United States Department of Health and Human Services by January 2020, 37,832 people in the United States were diagnosed with HIV in 2018, with 38,000 new HIV infections recorded each year.

Asia Pacific analytical standards market, on the other hand, is predicted to increase at the highest rate during the forecast period, because of the expanding pharmaceutical industry and clinical trials in the region. Significant government measures to develop and extend healthcare infrastructure have been undertaken in emerging nations, particularly in India and China. Europe is the second largest market in the global industry, owing to strict regulatory compliance for food safety and quality, as well as the growing acceptance of analytical standards in a number of end-use sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others.

Competitive Outlook:

Merck KGaA, LGC Standards, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and PerkinElmer, Inc. dominate the global analytical standards industry. The major market participants profit from performance, after-sales support, technical services, and a wide range of products. As a result, the large players control the majority of the analytical standard industry. In the coming years, the slow declining price trend of the recent years will continue, and the price difference between brands will narrow due to fierce rivalry. Similarly, the gross margins of enterprises in the analytical standards industry will fluctuate. In order to stay competitive among the top players, the companies are using technological breakthroughs into their innovation and expansion initiatives. The primary strategies adopted by companies in the global analytical standards market are new product development, agreements/ partnerships, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions.

Key market participants in the Analytical Standard Market include Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX Certi Prep, Accu Standard, Inc., Mallinckrodt, US Pharmacopeial Convention, Cayman Chemical Company, RICCA Chemical Company and GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Segment Summary:

Market size analysis based on revenue in several segments is included in the report’s market segments. These include category, technique, method, application and region.

For instance, in the technique segment, spectroscopy is expected to grow at the rate of 5.9% over the forecast period, while chromatography accounted for the largest share of ~44.5% in 2020. Similarly, the bioanalytical method is growing at the highest annual compound growth rate of 6.6% while maximum share in 2020 was held by material testing.

The report provides thorough analysis of Global Analytical Standards Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast to 2027, based on the following.

By Category

Organic

Inorganic

By Technique

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Titrimetry

By Method

Material Testing

Bioanalytical

Dissolution

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Environmental

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

