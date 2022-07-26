Alexa
Major dairy brand in Taiwan announces price hike

Prices of about 15 of Kuang Chuan’s 200 products to go up

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/26 17:30
(Facebook, Kuang Chuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuang Chuan Dairy Co., one of Taiwan’s biggest dairy brands, has confirmed it is implementing price increases for a number of items starting Wednesday (July 27).

A 7-9% hike will apply to fresh milk, flavored milk, and soy milk, among other dairy products, said Chairman Wang Ling-hsiang (汪林祥). About 15 items will be affected.

Wang cited rising costs of raw milk, packaging materials, and soybeans as the reason for the price adjustment, wrote Liberty Times. Uni-President Enterprises Corporation and Wei Chuan Foods Corporation, another two major dairy product producers, said they do not have similar plans for the time being.

Prices for the same items may differ at different retailers. Hi-Life, a convenience store chain owned by Kuang Chuan, did not provide details about the price increases but said an increase of NT$2 (US$0.07) to 3 can be expected for fresh milk products, per UDN.
