Taiwan president oversees joint combat exercise aboard Navy destroyer

Navy, Air Force carry out Hankuang 38 drills at Yilan's Suao Port

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/26 16:55
President Tsai Ing-wen aboard Keelung-class destroyer. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (July 26) oversaw a Hankuang naval drill aboard a Taiwanese destroyer and praised those involved for performing their duties well.

Tsai boarded the Keelung-class destroyer, the Keelung, on Tuesday morning to observe a joint combat exercise in Yilan’s Suao Township. The live-fire drill, which was part of the Hankuang 38 war games, involved elements from the Navy and Air Force, CNA reported.

The Navy dispatched 20 ships consisting of Keelung-class destroyers, Kang Ding-class frigates, Cheng Kung-class frigates, Chi Yang-class frigates, Yung Feng-class minesweepers, Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, Ching Chiang-class corvettes, and Chien Lung-class submarines, per CNA. The Navy also sent one S-70C anti-submarine helicopter.

The Air Force dispatched F-16Vs, Mirage-2000s, and Indigenous Defense Fighters.

After a mission briefing by Chen Ming-feng (陳明峯), deputy commander of the Navy’s 168th fleet, naval vessels carried out various drills, including air defense operations at Suao Port, anti-mine operations, fleet air defense operations, sea and air joint anti-submarine operations, and air control operations.

Once the exercise concluded, the president delivered a speech to all the participating service members over the ship’s PA system. She thanked and praised them for demonstrating their abilities and determination to defend their country.

"Let's continue to work hard to protect our homeland together. Good Job," she said. The president later handed out red envelopes to the service members as gratitude for their hard work and participation in the drills.
