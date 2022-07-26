Alexa
Former Australian defense minister says strategic clarity not enough on Taiwan issue

Kevin Andrews calls for beefed-up interoperability among Taiwan’s allies

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/26 16:39
Former Australian defense minister Kevin Andrews (left) delivers a speech at the Ketagalan Forum in Taipei. (Facebook, Kevin Andrews photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Australian defense minister Kevin Andrews on Tuesday (July 26) urged a globally coordinated effort to help defend Taiwan in the face of Chinese saber-rattling, in addition to promoting “strategic clarity.”

Andrews made the remark when addressing the Ketagalan Forum—2022 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation, in Taipei.

Citing the statements of former Japanese minister Abe Shinzo, Andrews said authoritarian regimes’ acts of aggression should be checked with a response from democracies. There is no room for strategic ambiguity, he stressed.

The Australian politician argued for a strong message to Beijing that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be countered with military action by its allies. This can be achieved by enhanced interoperability through joint military exercises and intelligence sharing among like-minded countries, Liberty Times quoted him as saying.

Taiwan sits on the frontline against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), he said, adding China’s invasion of the country will have tremendous ramifications for Australia, Japan, and beyond. Peace cannot be maintained by appeasement, he believes.

The call comes amid heightened regional tensions spawned by China’s provocative moves, including its claims over the Taiwan Strait and jet interceptions in international air space.
