EU energy ministers hold extraordinary meeting on gas savings plan

European Union member states have gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss an emergency proposal to reduce gas consumption as concerns grow that Russia might ultimately cut off already reduced deliveries.

The meeting comes as Russia is again to reduce gas deliveries to the bloc, which depended on Moscow for 40% of its supply before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Although Russia has cited technical reasons for the reduction, many in the EU see the move as a weaponization of gas deliveries in response to Western sanctions on Moscow over the invasion.

What have ministers said?

Energy ministers from across the bloc will discuss a a new draft on Tuesday, which is a weakened version of one put forward by the European Commission last week that called on each country to curb its consumption by 15% from August to March.

The initial plan, which could have seen all EU countries obliged to comply with the target in an emergency, met with resistance from a number of member states, leading to the current proposal with numerous national opt-outs.

European Union energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Tuesday she expected the amended proposal to be approved at the meeting, while calling Russia's gas cuts "politically motivated."

The Czech Republic's industry and trade minister, Jozef Sikela, said that the bloc must act "as soon as possible" to respond to Russia's planned gas cuts.

"Putin will continue to play his dirty games in misusing and blackmailing gas supplies," Sikela said while arriving in Brussels on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of the meeting that the bloc would not become divided over the reduction in gas supply.

Polish Energy Minister Anna Moskwa said the plan under discussion was "neutral" for her country, which had no need to save as its gas storage was full.

What does the current plan envisage?

The new draft proposal would still require a majority of countries to implement the binding 15% reduction in a supply emergency, news agency dpa reported, citing diplomats involved in talks.

However, countries such as Ireland and Malta that are not connected to EU gas networks would be exempted.

There would be weaker targets for countries that export gas or whose gas storage is almost full. Certain industries such as the chemicals and steel branches could also receive exemptions.

Resistance to the plan has been led by Spain and Portugal, which have little connection to the EU's gas pipeline network. Greece has also said the plan would place too much of a burden on its economy and citizens.

Germany, on the other hand, is among the countries that relies heavily on Russian gas and has strongly supported the emergency plan.

Some diplomats have said that the proposal in its watered-down form is likely to be approved on Tuesday. But others have warned that not enough gas is likely to be saved for winter in a number of countries under the weakened rules.

EU countries have so far reduced their combined gas use by just 5%, although prices have been soaring for months and Russian supplies have been dwindling.

tj/rs (Reuters, dpa)