Infor Names Isabella Kusumawati Vice President and Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Korea

Asian industry veteran chosen to helm most diverse region in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 July 2022 - Infor , the industry cloud company, today announced the appointment of Isabella Kusumawati as vice president and managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK). Based at the company's regional hub in Singapore, Kusumawati will be responsible for scaling Infor's SEAK business, driving customer success and strengthening the ecosystem to spearhead the next phase of growth across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Korea."We are thrilled to welcome Isabella to Infor to lead our fast-growing SEAK region. She is a seasoned and well-respected leader in the industry, with a strong track record in driving customer transformation and building high-performing sales teams in top technology companies across the globe," said Chema Aramburu, executive vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific & Japan. "Digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, artificial intelligence and IoT continue to present immense opportunities for us to help our customers accelerate innovation across their business. I am confident that Isabella will be an asset to Infor, our partners and a trusted advisor to customers."Kusumawati brings over two decades of experience in sales management, including new market and business development. Most recently, she was vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia for SUSE. Prior to that, Kusumawati held strategic leadership roles at Salesforce, SAP, Oracle and Microsoft, where she was instrumental in strengthening customer and partner satisfaction, and clinched multiple sales, leadership and employee awards for her achievements.A native to a region as diverse as Southeast Asia, Kusumawati's ability to speak a number of languages key to this part of the world, coupled with her understanding of Asian business, will be an edge for the role. She is an active member of the Women's Business Network, and a passionate advocate for women in technology and leadership."The Southeast Asia and Korea markets are growing at a rapid pace, and there is accelerated consideration and appetite for cloud that enables organizations to drive innovation and strategic outcomes at speed and scale. As businesses emerge out of the post-pandemic fog of the past two years, they are increasingly looking for technology solutions that can support their growing needs for operational agility, efficiency, resilience, and visibility," said Kusumawati. "Infor's industry-specific CloudSuite solutions are purpose-built to address these needs and accelerate time-to-market for business innovation. I am excited to be joining the Infor family, and look forward to driving even greater success and outcomes for our customers and partners across the SEAK region."

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.



