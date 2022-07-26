Taiwan legislator slams China for celebrating 30th anniversary of '1992 consensus'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵) on Tuesday (July 26), blasted China for planning to mark the 30th anniversary of the “1992 consensus” with a meeting, saying Beijing is celebrating a non-existent thing and living in a fantasy world.

The Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday held a commemorative meeting of the "1992 Consensus" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Liberty Times reported. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) also released eight mini-lectures to promote the occasion.

Chinese officials, including Wang Yang (汪洋), chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Liu Jieyi (劉結一), director of the TAO, are reported to have attended the meeting, in addition to Taiwanese youths and businessmen in China, per Liberty Times.

The DPP legislator pointed out that even Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said that the "1992 consensus" was a “consensus without consensus,” and the KMT was divided on this issue. As far as China is concerned, it can only try to grasp onto this illusive concept, she said.

The conference is the CCP's way to gain a "self-induced high" and a "pleasing illusion," Lin said.

Lin emphasized that Taiwan does not recognize the “1992 consensus,” as it does not exist. This event is a grand internal propaganda for itself, she said.