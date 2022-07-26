Taiwan reports 24,790 local COVID cases, 37 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 24,790 local COVID cases on Tuesday (July 26), a 46% increase from the previous day.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 281 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,472,755. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,671.

Local cases

The local cases include 11,769 males, 13,011 females, and 10 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Tuesday include 20 males and 17 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 35 had a history of chronic disease, and 28 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 18 to July 21 and the dates of death were from May 18 to July 23.

Imported cases

The 281 imported cases include 158 males and 123 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 30 to July 25, 12 each arrived from the U.K. and Vietnam; 11 from Singapore; six each from the U.S. and Germany; five from Spain; four each from India, Thailand, and Cambodia; three each from the Netherlands and Indonesia; two each from Turkey, Switzerland, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and one each from Italy, Oman, Ireland, China, South Korea, and Japan. The countries of origin of 197 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,617,978 COVID tests, with 10,139,708 coming back negative. Of the 4,472,755 confirmed cases, 18,950 were imported, 4,453,751 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,686 individuals have succumbed to the disease.