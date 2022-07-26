Indonesian can't claim NT$2 million Taiwan lottery win due to ARC issue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian migrant worker is currently unable to claim their NT$2 million (US$66,800) receipt lottery Grand Prize because they have yet to receive their new Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) as they recently changed jobs.

On Monday (July 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that the winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 46438476. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 54769852.

That same day, the ministry stated that there was only one receipt for the Grand Prize from the March-April draw that had yet to be claimed. The receipt was an NT$80 surcharge for foreign remittance issued by a branch of Indo Suara in Taipei City's Datong District, and the ministry mentioned that the winner may be a foreign national.

An Indo Suara representative told CNA that the receipt belonged to a migrant worker from Indonesia who had remitted their salary to their home country. However, because the foreign national had changed their employment status from caregiver to factory worker in May, they were in the process of modifying their ARC with the National Immigration Agency.

As the worker has yet to receive their new ARC, they cannot receive their receipt lottery winnings. Nevertheless, the Indo Suara representative expressed optimism that the worker would receive their ARC before the deadline to submit the receipt and would accompany them when they claim the prize.

Winners of the March-April draw of the Taiwan uniform invoice lottery have until Sept. 5 to present their receipt and ID card. In addition, as of July 22, there were still winners of the March-April round of the Special Prize who had yet to claim the jackpot.