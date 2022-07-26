'Bamboo fish trap' by Taiwan artist featured in US sculpture garden

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A giant bamboo artwork created by a Taiwanese artist will become a permanent installation at LongHouse Reserve, a vast garden and tourist attraction in East Hampton, New York.

Titled “Fish Trap VII East Hampton,” the bamboo work was designed by Feng Cheng-tsung (范承宗), a 35-year-old artist who described himself as having “an old soul,” wrote CNA.

Feng is known for his deft bamboo weaving skills, having been recognized at international awards like the Red Dot Award and made a reputation through his many cross-over collaborations with Hermes, Loewe, and other brands.

The fish trap installation was inspired by the fishing method of the Indigenous people in central Taiwan, according to Feng, who spent three days making the art piece with the assistance of a Taiwanese team. His collaboration with the garden also featured a hands-on activity on how to weave small bamboo fishing devices.

Carrie Rebora Barratt, art director of the garden, praised Feng for his “old is new” philosophy. The concept struck a chord with the founder of the garden, Jack Lenor Larsen, an American textile designer fond of traditional craftsmanship and who had marvelled at the bamboo structure, she said.

The artwork will join some of the well-known installations as permanent exhibits showcased at the garden, including those created by American architect Richard Buckminster Fuller, Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono, and Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei (艾未未), per La Vie.

LongHouse Reserve is a 16-acre reserve and sculpture garden, which is touted as a “living case study of the interaction between plants and people” and which exemplifies living with art in all forms, according to an introduction on its website.