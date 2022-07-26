Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/07/26 10:07
Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 001 000 000 1 8 1
Baltimore 010 040 00x 5 8 0

Kluber, Bard (6), Fairbanks (8) and Mejía; Voth, Baker (4), Vespi (5), Tate (6), Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Vespi 3-0. L_Kluber 6-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 001 030 000 4 10 1
Detroit 005 421 00x 12 13 0

Manaea, Gore (4), Wilson (5), T.Hill (7), Crismatt (8) and Alfaro; Hutchison, Vest (5), Jiménez (7), Chafin (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Vest 2-2. L_Manaea 5-5. HRs_San Diego, Profar (9). Detroit, Haase (8), Candelario (9), Cabrera (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 100 100 000 2 7 0
Cincinnati 003 341 00x 11 16 2

Tr.Rogers, Pop (4), Holloway (5), Astudillo (8) and Stallings, Fortes; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), Moreta (9) and Papierski. W_Lodolo 3-3. L_Tr.Rogers 4-10. HRs_Cincinnati, Drury (19), India (6).

___

Atlanta 030 001 000 4 8 0
Philadelphia 021 000 03x 6 12 1

Fried, Lee (7), Minter (8) and d'Arnaud; Suárez, Brogdon (6), Alvarado (7), Bellatti (8), Domínguez (9) and Realmuto. W_Bellatti 2-3. L_Minter 4-3. Sv_Domínguez (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (7).