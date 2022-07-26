Taipei FamilyMart customer buys NT$15 chocolate cake, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a FamilyMart in Taipei City who bought a chocolate cake for only NT$15 (US$0.50) has been confirmed as one of the winners of the NT$10 million special prize for the May-June Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Monday (July 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. In the latest draw, FamilyMart announced that it issued one receipt with the winning numbers for the NT$10 Special Prize and three with the winning digits for the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

FamilyMart winners

According to FamilyMart, the Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most purchased a chocolate cake for only NT$15 at its Zhixue branch No. 11 Dazhi Street in Taipei City's Zhongshan District. As for FamilyMart's three winners of the Grand Prize, the winning receipts were issued at the Zhongli Haihua store in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District, Hsinchu Liji 1 store in Hsinchu City's East District, and in the Beixin store in Taichung City's Beitun District.

Of these Grand Prize winners, the one who spent the least was a customer who bought a copy of the Liberty Times newspaper for NT$10. Another spent NT$16 on two tea eggs, while another lucky winner bought toast and black tea for a total of NT$103.

7-Eleven winners

According to 7-Eleven, three customers won the Special Prize, while two took home the Grand Prize. Of the 7-Eleven Special Prize winners, the one who spent the least was a customer of the Jiushe branch in Changhua County's Shetou Township, where they purchased NT$30 worth of goods from the hot foods self-service area.

Another customer bought NT$55 worth of fresh food at the Yaxing store in Taichung City's Daya District. The third Special Prize winner purchased fresh food and drinks for NT$94 at the Hefeng branch in Taichung City's Beitun District.

As for 7-Eleven's Grand Prize winners, one bought NT$255 worth of drinks at the Xingdu store in New Taipei City's Linkou District, while the other purchased daily necessities and coffee for NT$82 at the Jiada branch in Chiayi City's West District.

PX Mart winners

During this latest draw, PX Mart announced one winner of the Special Prize and one winner of the Grand Prize. The Special Prize winner spent NT$240 on mouthwash, carrots, and high-fiber toast at the Anzhong branch in Tainan City.

The Grand Prize winner spent NT$300 on sliced pork, egg tofu, salad dressing, sauce, and other products at the Guolian branch in Hualien County.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 46438476. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 54769852.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 17858097, 94045042, and 05236836. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this number will garner a NT$200 prize.