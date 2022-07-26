34 in Taiwan’s Keelung treated due to suspected mayo food poisoning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least 34 individuals who visited a breakfast eatery in Keelung City over the past week have reported food poisoning symptoms, with homemade mayonnaise a suspected culprit.

Customers at a traditional Taiwanese breakfast shop on Wulong Street in the northern city have developed symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever since July 22. The couple who run the store are among those hospitalized, wrote CNA.

A preliminary investigation found that the homemade mayo in the hamburgers and sandwiches they served, may have been contaminated with salmonella. No samples of the creamy sauce were available, as specimens of the stainless bowls used to keep the lettuce, cucumbers, and mayo were collected and sent for further examination on Monday (July 25), according to health officials.

An inspection at the store found eggs at the premises were within the expiration date but flaws were spotted in hygiene practices. The shop was ordered to suspend services and make improvements by Aug. 1 before it can reopen, said the city’s health bureau.

Stool samples of the patients are being examined and if two or more are discovered to contain the same type of bacteria, the business owners will be subjected to prosecution pursuant to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品衛生安全管理法).