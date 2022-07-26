Taiwan vice president welcomes visit by Japan National Diet member

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President William Lai Ching-te (賴清德) praised Suzuki Keisuke, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, for his steadfast support for Taiwan during a meeting on Monday (July 25).

Lai said in a Facebook post on Monday evening that he, along with Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安), Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文), and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Representative Hiroyasu Izumi met with Suzuki and welcomed him to Taiwan.

Lai said he was extremely happy to have an old friend come to visit. He pointed out that Suzuki has always had a deep affection for Taiwan. The Japanese politician not only actively participated in various activities hosted by Taiwan but also spoke out for Taiwan when it formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade pact last year.

The vice president said that this was Suzuki's ninth visit to Taiwan, and he also arranged to stop by the Wu Chih-shan Military Cemetery to pay tribute to former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Lai said he believes that the friendship between Taiwan and Japan has grown bit by bit through friendly, sincere, and respectful exchanges.

Lai said he hoped in the future, he could continue to work together with good friends in Japan, carry forward shared values, and continue to deepen friendly partnerships in various ways.

Suzuki is in Taiwan for three days to attend the Ketagalan Forum 2022 and meet with top Taiwan government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). His trip precedes a visit by a Japanese delegation comprising seven members of the Diet, including two former Japanese defense ministers.