DustGuard Corp Names WaterGasRenew Pty Ltd as its Exclusive Distributor in Australia for its Innovative Engine, Machinery and Personnel Protection Products

PLANTATION, FL - 26 July 2022 - DustGuard Corp, a provider of cloud-based protection and safety solutions for machinery and people operating in severe off-highway environments, today announced a strategic agreement with WaterGasRenew Pty Ltd as its exclusive distributor in Australia.



Plantation, FL - DustGuard Corp's namesake product, DustGuard™, continuously monitors the combustion air of high horsepower, off-highway engines for the presence of unsafe levels of dust particles that can reduce engine reliability and cause engine failure. DustGuard Corp's partnership with WaterGasRenew Pty Ltd will allow mining companies in Australia to benefit from reducing engine wear and damage related to dust intrusion thereby improving fleet reliability and lowering engine repair or replacement costs.



"We are very pleased to partner with WaterGasRenew in Australia. Their extensive experience in the mining industry combined with a proven track record of exceptional customer service will ensure that our technology delivers substantial improvements in fleet reliability for Australian mining companies operating in some of the most severe environments in the world", said Jason Green, DustGuard Corp's President.



DustGuard Corp was founded around the DustGuard™ engine protection solution. Other related technologies are being added to the company's product lineup including CabGuard™, which monitors and alerts for dangerous particle, carbon monoxide, temperature and vibration levels inside operator cabs, and RoadGuard™, which monitors and alerts for haul truck vibration and g-load levels to protect tires, suspension and frames while providing real time reporting of haul road conditions.



"We are privileged to be chosen to represent such an exceptional product and company. We have seen the DustGuard engineering team create unique solutions that satisfy both the technical and financial requirements of our customers. The DustGuard engine protection system is the first of a family of products that are designed to protect both current and future generations of mining equipment and operators. The Australian industry has always focused on the importance of safety, reliability and compliance and these principles are at the core of the DustGuard technology platform", said Bob Dixon, WaterGasRenew's CEO.





About DustGuard Corp

DustGuard Corp is a Plantation, Florida USA based company that innovates, designs, manufactures and sells engine, vehicle and operator safety and protection products that allow users to continuously monitor conditions in real-time via proprietary, web-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.dustguardcorp.com.





About WaterGasRenew

WaterGasRenew is based in Newcastle NSW, enjoying a long association with the Australian mining industry, a guiding principle of the company is the belief that industry and the environment must co-exist. Our range of products and services are underpinned by this belief. WGR and its carefully chosen agency partners deliver a range of products in industrial water, gas treatment and utilization and equipment monitoring.



